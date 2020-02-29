Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Crex24. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000552 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 348,654,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,833,534 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Crex24, HADAX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Bithumb, OOOBTC, BigONE, OKEx, FCoin, Gate.io, Liqui, BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Binance, IDAX, Koinex and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

