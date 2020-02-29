Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 183.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,474,725. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

