AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $42.85 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

