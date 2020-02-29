Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.04.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Afya alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,265,000 after buying an additional 540,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,760,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Afya by 452.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 606,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 497,086 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

AFYA opened at $23.78 on Friday. Afya has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Afya will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.