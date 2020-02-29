AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 51.14%.

MITT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 834,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

