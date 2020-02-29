AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of AGCO worth $27,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

AGCO stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

