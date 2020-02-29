AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,606 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.79% of AGNC Investment worth $75,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Bank of America began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

AGNC opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

