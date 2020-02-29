Agora (VOTE) Achieves Market Cap of $56,167.00

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Agora has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Agora has a market capitalization of $56,167.00 and $141.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agora token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Agora

Agora's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,567,245 tokens. Agora's official website is www.agora.vote.

Agora's official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain. The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Agora Token Trading

Agora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

