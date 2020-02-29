Agrello (DLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $238,935.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $238,935.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Agrello has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello token can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello’s genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC, HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.