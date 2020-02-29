Agrocoin (AGRO) Price Tops $0.0402

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Agrocoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Agrocoin has a market cap of $4.90 million and $212,684.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00496908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.33 or 0.06490229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Agrocoin Token Profile

Agrocoin (AGRO) is a token. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. Agrocoin’s official message board is medium.com/@agrocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Agrocoin

Agrocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

