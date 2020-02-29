Aion Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $57.69 million and $5.90 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001705 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.02453894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00228077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00131620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.