Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 263,749 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Air Lease worth $116,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.