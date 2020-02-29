Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,811,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,067,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $219.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day moving average is $229.99. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $178.00 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

