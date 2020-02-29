Akroma (AKA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4,924.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $4,924.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.02602102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00086323 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

