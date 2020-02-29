Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,719 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,689.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

