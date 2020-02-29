Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.35% of Alaska Air Group worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

