Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Getting Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alaska Air Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alaska Air Group’s ranking:

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $50.46. 3,535,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.