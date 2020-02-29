Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Update

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,690,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 16,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

