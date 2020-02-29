Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the January 30th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:ALX opened at $311.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.77. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $394.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.66 and its 200 day moving average is $339.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

