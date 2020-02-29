Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,342 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.92% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $182,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $151.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $134.26 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.