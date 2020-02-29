Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,446,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,473. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

