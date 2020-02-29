Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $105.20 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003997 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Algorand has a market capitalization of $201.60 million and $105.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.42 or 0.02471331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128337 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 3,115,408,548 coins and its circulating supply is 584,136,705 coins. Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

