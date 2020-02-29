Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $195.29 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $195.29 million and $100.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003867 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02603381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00227485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00135338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,116,733,492 coins and its circulating supply is 585,461,649 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

