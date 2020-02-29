Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 3.1% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.