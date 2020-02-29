Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326,980 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 16.3% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $134,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $513,683,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.00. 31,247,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,825,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.81. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $521.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

