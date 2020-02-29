Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.20

News stories about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a daily sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $208.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,247,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $521.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.81. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

