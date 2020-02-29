Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Capital World Investors grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after buying an additional 703,492 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $10,685,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,459,000 after buying an additional 336,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 243,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after buying an additional 226,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

