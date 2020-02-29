Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

AGN stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. 4,951,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

