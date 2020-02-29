AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Down 20.1% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $178,035.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000240 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

