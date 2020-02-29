AllSafe Price Tops $0.0190 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $174,219.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

