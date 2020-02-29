ALLUVA Market Capitalization Achieves $3,977.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a market cap of $3,977.00 and $50.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLUVA has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

