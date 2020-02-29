Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a coverage optimism score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s ranking:

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $261.21 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.