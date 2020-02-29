Alpha Token Hits Market Cap of $459,154.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, EtherFlyer, CoinLim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Alpha Token has a total market cap of $459,154.00 and $302.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, CoinLim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

