Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,339.33. 3,682,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,466.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,316.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

