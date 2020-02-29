Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.0% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,560.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,339.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,465.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,315.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.