Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Update

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,810 shares of company stock worth $6,631,351. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 46.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock worth $110,956,000 after buying an additional 1,021,463 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,529,000 after buying an additional 803,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,559,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,936,877 shares of the software’s stock worth $69,553,000 after buying an additional 337,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Altair Engineering by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 966,271 shares of the software’s stock worth $34,699,000 after buying an additional 150,975 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR opened at $34.80 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.