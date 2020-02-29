Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 10.4% in February

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 30th total of 46,030,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Amarin by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amarin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amarin by 30.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amarin by 11.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN remained flat at $$14.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,105,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 1.07. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

