AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,321 shares during the quarter. AMBEV S A/S accounts for approximately 2.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,989,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,493,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after buying an additional 704,588 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after buying an additional 5,915,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after buying an additional 9,435,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.21. 42,324,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,859,120. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 target price (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

