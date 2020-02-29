AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Declares Dividend of $0.03

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

AMC Entertainment has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.9% annually over the last three years. AMC Entertainment has a payout ratio of -14.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to earn ($0.53) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -22.6%.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 7,555,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $632.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

