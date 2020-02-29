Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.07.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $57,039.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,329 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $12.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.01. The stock had a trading volume of 539,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,146. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

