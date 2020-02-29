Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 50.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 345,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.32.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.