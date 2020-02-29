American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.20

Media stories about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AAL stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,983,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,108. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

