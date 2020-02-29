American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 438,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.