American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in American National Insurance by 131.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in American National Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American National Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in American National Insurance by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ANAT opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.27. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $96.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

