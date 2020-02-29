AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,707 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $153,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

