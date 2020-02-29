AmonD Reaches Market Cap of $553,352.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. AmonD has a total market cap of $553,352.00 and $122,937.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,690,782 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

