Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Amphenol stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,462,000 after purchasing an additional 328,889 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.