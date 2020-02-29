Ampleforth Price Reaches $1.16 on Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $833,456.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00013507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00482270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.12 or 0.06519110 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011600 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,631,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,480,415 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.