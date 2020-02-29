Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Amplify Energy posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amplify Energy.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.18. 378,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

