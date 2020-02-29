AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $56,314.00 and $4.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

